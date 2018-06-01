6 Summer Quotes to Post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

We are only a few weeks away from the official beginning of summer, which is marked by the summer solstice on Tuesday, June 21.

The beginning of summer is a time filled with enchantment and new opportunities as the last remnants of the cold season start to fade away and the month swings to complete summer vibes. It is a time to go outside and enjoy new experiences with friends, family members and loved ones with your grills and outdoor equipment.

In honor of the beginning of summer, we have compiled six summer quotes for you to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.

Browse through the next few slides, check them out and share your favorite.

Summer Quotes

Summer Quotes

Summer Quotes

Summer Quotes

Summer Quotes

Summer Quotes