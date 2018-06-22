Taco Bell $2 Duo: New Menu Deal Starts June 24

The Taco Bell $2 Duo is here as the company is ramping up the number of value meals it’s releasing this summer as part of a promotion to bring more people to its restaurants.

Earlier this year, the burrito chain said that it was going to introduce 20 new dollar items and it appears as if the chain is following up on its promise with its latest announcement. Starting Sunday, June 24, you will be able to spend $2 on a full meal at its locations.

The Taco Bell $2 Duo includes a Triple Melt Burrito, which is a tortilla that is stuffed with beef, a three-cheese blend and a nacho cheese sauce, along with a Baja Blast drink. Even if you’re not keen on the Mountain Dew slushy, you can exchange it for any other drink such as the Watermelon Freeze.

The Triple Melt Burrito isn’t exactly the healthiest item on its menu, but it’s still great value for anyone who’s on a budget. Other value items coming to the chain include two $5 boxes. One is the Steak Nachos Box, which has tortilla chips, nacho toppings and marinated steak.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa Box includes an original or Wild Naked Chicken Chalupa, a Doritos Locos Taco and a Crunchy Taco. Both options come with a medium drink alongside them as well.