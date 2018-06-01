Taco Bell to Give Away Free Tacos in NBA Finals Promotion

Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — announced that it will be giving away free tacos as part of an NBA Finals promotion.

The chain announced that it will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone if either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors manage to win a game away from home throughout the best of seven series. The soonest that this could happen is on Sunday, when the Cavaliers play in Oakland’s Oracle Arena for Game 2, the Warriors’ home court.

There are some stipulations to the promotion as if a road team wins Games 1, 2 or 3, the free taco day will be on Wednesday, June 13. If it happens for Games 4, 5, 6 or 7, you can get your free taco on Wednesday, June 20.

The promotion would be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on either day and no purchase is necessary. The Warriors are the favorites to win the series as their entire title-winning squad from last year is healthy and the Cavaliers made a major squad overhaul this year, which included the loss of Kyrie Irving.

LeBron James scored more than 50 points in Game 1, but the Cavs still fell to the Warriors in overtime.

The rest is up to the Cavaliers, but it isn’t going to be easy. The Warriors have won 17 out of their last 18 postseason games at home.

YUM stock is up 0.7% Friday.