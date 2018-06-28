Taco Bell Nacho Fries to Return to Menu on July 12

Yum! Brands’ (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell is bring Nacho Fries back starting on July 12.

When the Nacho Fries return to Taco Bell’s menu, customers will have a few different options on how to get them. This includes the following offers.

Nacho Fries a la carte for $1.29.

A Supreme option of Nacho Fries for $2.49.

BellGrande Nacho Fries for $3.49.

Another option is a $5 box that includes Nacho Fries, one Doritos Locos Taco, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and a medium drink.

Taco Bell notes that it will also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Demolition Man with the return of its Nacho Fires. This will have the company setting up a pop-up store that mimics the futuristic one from the film. This store will be open for business from July 19 to July 21 in San Diego.

Anyone that has yet to see Demolition Man is in luck. As part of its celebration, Taco Bell is making it so that the film can be seen for free on FandangoNOW. However, the offer ends today, so don’t put off watching this classic sci-fi film if you’ve never seen it.

“When you create a fake trailer for a fake movie for a real product that surpasses all expectations of products (and movie trailers), it seems inevitable that you have to create a sequel,” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer of Taco Bell, said in a statement. “And what better way to tease this sequel, than pay homage to a real movie’s 25th anniversary – one that had a very compelling view of a fictional future?”

