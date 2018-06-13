Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Stock Plummets Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRD ) had a mixed Wednesday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which topped expectations, but its stock fell drastically after the company’s report late in the day.

The parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and other apparel brands unveiled its results for its first quarter of fiscal 2019, which included earnings and sales above the mark, while its 2018 guidance remained intact. The company said it earned about $13.9 million, or 27 cents a share, during the period.

In the year-ago quarter, Tailored Brands brought in earnings of $1.8 million, or 4 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company amassed a profit of $25.3 million, or 50 cents per share, well ahead of its year-ago totals of $13.3 million or 27 cents per share.

Analysts were calling the company to tally up adjusted earnings of roughly 48 cents per share, according to a survey that examined analysts’ sentiments, compiled by FactSet. On the revenue front, Tailored Brands experienced a 4.5% sales increase to $818 million, ahead of the $783 million from the year-ago quarter.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate was projecting revenue of $794 million, according to data compiled by FactSet. “Our brand campaigns are resonating with new and existing customers, helping drive positive 2.1% retail segment comps through increased transactions and new customer acquisition,” CEO Doug Ewert said in a statement.

TLRD stock fell about 2.8% during regular trading hours Wednesday ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings announcement, but plummeted an additional 20.2% following its earnings report.