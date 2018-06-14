Target Pulls ‘Baby Daddy’ Cards for Father’s Day Amid Backlash

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) is pulling a Father’s Day card after complaints from customers.

The card that was being sold at Target locations includes the words “Baby Daddy” in big text on the front of the card. It also depicts a black couple together behind these words. The inside of the card includes a message to the recipient about how “wonderful” of a father they are and that the person is happy to have them as “my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy!”

The outrage over the card started as early as May 31 with a complaint on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) from user Takeisha Saunders. She claims that it was the only Father’s Day card at Target featuring a black couple.

Here’s some of the reactions to the card from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users.

“You can’t apologize for something that went through the corporate process then hit the shelves if I shopped at target I would stop.”

“My only question is who in Marketing @Target thought this was a good idea. Then how many people proceeded to be dumb enough to let this get to a shelf?”

“Uhhh…since when did ‘Baby Daddy’ become assigned to one ethnic group? Enough with the cream puff sensitivity already!”

“It’s okay for black folks to refer to illegitimate father’s as ‘baby daddies’, but I’ll be damned If anyone else can do it. What the hell, do they hold a patent on the term ‘baby daddy’?”

“How in the world was this not caught by somebody in the company?”

Following the negative feedback, Target has decided to remove the card from its stores. The company is also issuing a public apology. The card was made by American Greetings, which has also sent out an apology to offended customers and will no longer sell the cards.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.