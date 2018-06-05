Ticketfly Data Breach 2018: What 26 Million Users Should Know

A recent Ticketfly data breach has customers worried about their personal information.

Here’s what users need to know about the Ticketfly data breach.

The company says that it doesn’t have an accurate report on how many users were affected.

While Ticketfly has yet to reveal the number of users affected by the data breach, one security website estimates that 26 million users are affected by it.

The company does say that some customers had their names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers stolen by hackers.

The data breach doesn’t include any other bits of personal information, such as passwords.

This makes the data breach not as threatening to customers as recent ones at other companies, which have included stolen passwords, Social Security Numbers and more.

While passwords weren’t stolen in the Ticketfly data breach, the company is still requiring users to reset their passwords before access their accounts again.

The data breach resulted in the company taking down its website, but it is now up and running again.

However, Ticketfly notes that its services may experience some trouble as it brings them back online.

It also points out that it hasn’t yet got its apps up and running yet.

Ticketfly says that it is instead focused on getting more important parts of its service back in working order.

The company also notes that customers will still have access to all previously purchased tickets through its service.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Ticketfly data breach.

