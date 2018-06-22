Tinder Picks: 7 Things to Know About the New Premium Feature

Tinder Picks is the latest development by the popular dating app, which is geared towards helping its users find more like-minded individuals.

Source: Tinder

Here’s what you should know about it:

The company said it will begin testing the feature, which is designed to help people find more matches who fit their interests across a number of areas, including education, job type, hobbies and more.

Tinder Picks will only be available to its Tinder gold premium users, which is an existing subscription offering that includes several advanced features, including Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes and the ability to see who’s already liked them.

Tinder Picks is based on information that the app’s users include on their profile, including their education, the type of job they have, what they enjoy doing, hobbies and other interests.

The company is using the information to organize users into segments, such as a “foodie” earning that tag because they work in a restaurant, went to a culinary school or mentions food in their bio.

Tinder Picks uses this information along with users’ previous swiping behavior to determine who the day’s top Picks are.

Users will be able to see their daily Picks by tapping the diamond on top of the Discovery screen, but you’ll only be able to look at these profiles by upgrading to Tinder Gold, swiping on them or sending them a Super Like.

Tinder Picks refreshes every 24 hours, but Tinder Gold users can opt to buy more at any time as these will be sold in packs of 10, 20 or 30 Picks a la carte.

The new feature also works with Passport, so you can check out a list of Picks in other cities.