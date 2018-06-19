Trade of the Day: Facebook, Inc. (FB)

To receive further updates on this Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). There have been some concerns that ad-spending growth rates would slow over the last few months as big advertisers grew concerned about privacy issues and reliable data from FB and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, recent industry analysis is showing that local advertisers are more than making up for the very small decline in large advertiser growth rates.

Facebook is one of the primary beneficiaries of that spending, which should make the company an attractive, large-cap, technology investment for traders who are otherwise concerned about semi-conductor or other trade-sensitive stocks in the sector. FB isn’t likely to completely avoid a broader selloff if one occurs, but relative strength indicates that FB is surprisingly defensive in the current market environment.

According to The Interpublic Group (IPG), online advertising is likely to grow 6.4% this year rather than the earlier estimate of 5.2%. This news, lower interest rates and a surprisingly defensive market have continued to push FB above short-term resistance near $195 per share. From a technical perspective, this momentum indicates strong potential for a bullish continuation through the end of the month.

‘Buy to open’ the FB July 20th $202.50 Call (FB180720C00202500) for a maximum price of $3.55.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.

InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.