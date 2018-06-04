Trade of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)

To receive further updates on this Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) trade, sign up for a risk-free trial of Maximum Options today.

Today’s trade is a bet that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) will go down in price, but also kind of a put insurance on the market. Auto companies are not doing well, and I think they’ll fare worse than expected.

Here’s my recommendation for a Ford put debit spread:

Using a spread order, buy to open the F July 20th $12 put and sell to open the F July 20th $11 put for a net debit of about $0.45.

Now, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) did well recently after an influx of money from Softbank Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBY ) for their self-driving cars. But the industry as a whole is in a downtrend, basically. And this is a cheap bet: We ultimately got in for $0.50, and we either make it back or we lose that small debit.

Ultimately I’m looking for F shares to get down to $11, which is the point at which I’d recommend taking profits on this bearish trade.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

Ken Trester is editor of the popular Maximum Options program. Trester has been trading options since the first exchanges opened in 1973 with a winning streak that goes back to 1984 with money-doubling average annual profits since 1990.