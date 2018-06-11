Tyson Frozen Chicken Recall 2018: Check Your Freezer!

There’s Tyson frozen chicken recall right now that some customers should be aware of.

The recall concerning Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ) frozen chicken products has to do with contamination from an outside source. This outside source is bits of clear and blue soft plastic that can be found in the chicken.

The Tyson frozen chicken recall is specifically only for the following product. This product was produced on May 17, 2018 and have an establishment number “P-746”. 3,120 pounds of chicken are included in the recall.

“12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of ‘UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,’ with a lot code of 1378NLR02.”

The Tyson frozen chicken recall was announced by the company after it learned of a similar recall from the provider of its breading. This recall also had to do with contamination from a foreign material.

The product affected by Tyson frozen chicken recall isn’t one that the average customer can get their hands on. Instead, it was one that was only sold to food services establishments across the U.S. Either way, customers can keep an eye out when eating chicken from a restaurant.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there haven’t been any adverse events in connection to the Tyson frozen chicken recall. The agency is also advising customers with questions about the recall to call “(888) 747-7611” to speak with Tyson directly about the issue.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Tyson frozen chicken recall.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.