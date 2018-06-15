U.S-China Trade War: 7 New Developments of the Escalating Tensions

The U.S. trade war with China has shown no signs of slowing down as there have been several new developments in the matter.
Here’s the latest on the topic:
- President Trump had previously announced that he was going to crack down on China for its “very unfair” trade practices. He followed through on the move by imposing a 25% tariff on $50 billion in Chinese imports, which drew an immediate response of retaliation from Beijing.
- Late last night, China’s Ministry of Commerce said it would impose trade barriers of the “same scale and same strength,” adding that Trump’s tariffs were “damaging” relations and “undermining the world trade order.”
- Officials from both countries had said in recent weeks that they had made progress on a deal that involved up to $70 billion in additional purchases of American products.
- However, the new tariffs prompted the Chinese to say that their offer was now “invalid.”
- Chinese officials are now targeting the U.S. president’s supporters in farm states and the industrial Midwest.
- In anticipation of the Chinese response, President Trump said that the country would “pursue additional tariffs” if the Chinese add some themselves, a move that many business leaders and congressional Republicans were pushing back against.
- In a brief White House statement, President Trump said that the import tax decision will apply to “goods from China that contain industrially significant technologies.”