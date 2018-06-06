Uber to Launch E-Bike Sharing in Europe by Summer’s End

Uber is looking to expand its business with the launch of its new e-bike sharing service.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says that the company will be launching the service in Berlin, Germany sometime this summer. This will mark the official launch of the service overseas and there are plans to bring it to other European cities over the next few months.

The e-bikes that Uber is planning to bring to Berlin allow passengers to reach destinations with the help of the bike. This means that the electrical engine will aid the person, but that they will still have to pedal occasionally to keep the bike going.

Uber is far from the only company with an e-bike service. The offering is popular in Europe, where travelers have worries about increasing air pollution and congestion. The e-bikes act as a way to avoid both of these issues. While this means that the ride-sharing company will deal with competition, it still believes it can make its own path in the market.

The e-bike sharing isn’t the only new service that the company is planning to bring to Europe. It also says that it will be launching Uber Green in Berlin sometime this year. This service offers Uber rides to passengers while using electric vehicles, reports Tech Crunch.

This may be the official launch for Uber’s e-bike service in Europe, but it won’t be the first time they have showed up on city streets. The service is already available in parts of the U.S. Before it was under the ride-sharing company, the service operated on its own as Jump.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.