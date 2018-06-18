VR News: Oath Debuts Extended Reality Ads in Cannes

The latest VR news sees Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) ramping up the level of sophistication of its ads with extended reality (XR) through its subsidiary Oath.

The company said that the XR initiative will include new ad experiences with the likes of new 3D ad formats and programmatic VR ads. Oath’s programmatic VR ads are designed to turn existing display and video assets into immersive VR environments and experiences.

Verizon said it’s teaming up with VR/AR firm Admix and programmatic trading infrastructure BidSwitch to tag display and video inventory as VR, while serving programmatically through Oath’s DSP. The company is also offering to build customer VR experiences.

As of right now, the products can be found in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. “Consumers are hungry for engaging, well-executed XR ad experiences that provide utility, enhance reality, and create meaningful connections with brands,” said Jeff Lucas, head of Americas sales and global teams for Oath, in a statement

“At Oath, we’re using brand advertising intelligence to help marketers build emotional connections that motivate consumers throughout their journey toward a brand,” he added. These 3D ads let consumers explore from multiple angles.

Oath recently said that it was planning on delivering more addressable, targeted ads across Verizon’s products, including Fios TV.

VZ stock was down about 1.3% by Monday’s closing, but edged back up a fraction of a percentage after the bell.