Walgreens Faces Kentucky Lawsuit for Dispensing Opioids at Alarming Rate

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) is facing a lawsuit over its alleged part in Kentucky’s opioid crisis.

Source: Shutterstock

The lawsuit is coming directly from the state as it seeks to take the company to task for allegedly dispensing absurd amounts of opioids. This includes claims from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear that the company took part in “unlawful business practices.” while doing so.

According to Beshear, Walgreens was open to filling suspicious amounts of opioid orders in the state and helped fuel the crisis. For some context on the issue, Kentucky sixth-highest opioid death rate in the U.S. The state saw 1,404 deaths from overdose in 2016.

The lawsuit against Walgreens is seeking several changes. The first is for it to stop over dispensing the drugs to customers. It is also seeking damages from the company, as well as an injunction against it, reports Consumer Affairs.

Walgreens is far from the only company that is being called out as having a part in fueling the opioid crisis in the U.S. Late last year a 60 Minutes report shined a light on McKesson Corporation’s (NYSE: MCK ) alleged role in the problem. The report included statements from a former DEA team leader about the company’s practice of shipping ridiculous amounts of opioids to small-town pharmacies.

WBA stock took a dip early this morning following news of the lawsuit, but it is now up slightly as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.