Walmart, DC Comics Team Up on Exclusive Line of Comic Books

DC Comics is teaming up with Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) for a new line of exclusive comic books.

The deal between the two companies will have DC releasing four new comic books a month that will only be available for purchase at Walmart stores. Each of these comics will be 100 pages and includes four stories. Three of the stories will be reprints and there will be one new story as well.

Here are the new DC Comics books that will be showing up at Walmart stores.

Superman Giant — This will contain the original story Endurance, as well as The Terrifics #1 (2018), Green Lantern #1 (2005) and Superman/Batman #1 (2003).

— This will contain the original story Endurance, as well as The Terrifics #1 (2018), Green Lantern #1 (2005) and Superman/Batman #1 (2003). Teen Titans Giant — This comic will include one original story, Super Sons #1 (2017), Sideways #1 (2018) and Teen Titans #1 (2003).

— This comic will include one original story, Super Sons #1 (2017), Sideways #1 (2018) and Teen Titans #1 (2003). Batman Giant — This collection includes original story One More Chance, Batman #608 (2002), Nightwing #1 (2011) and Harley Quinn #1 (2011).

— This collection includes original story One More Chance, Batman #608 (2002), Nightwing #1 (2011) and Harley Quinn #1 (2011). Justice League of America Giant — This issue will contain a new Wonder Woman story titled The Conversion. It will also contain Justice League #1 (2011), The Flash #1 (2011) and Aquaman #1 (2011).

Some of the stories being told in these new DC Comics books will be multi-part. This includes the Endurance and One More Chance stories. There are also plans to bring in more multi-part stories to these books over time.

These new comic books from DC will start showing up on store shelves on July 1. Starting in August, the comics will come out during two separate weeks of the month. The Superman and Justice League books will launch in the first week of the month, and the other two books will come out two weeks later.

