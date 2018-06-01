Jetblack: Walmart Launches Personal Shopping Service

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has a new personal shopping service called Jetblack.

Jetblack is a service that allows customers to place orders for items through text. This can either be by sending a photo of the item to the service, requesting recommendations, or specifying the item that they need.

Once a person texts their shopping list to Jetblack, the service will have one of its employees take care of purchasing the items and bringing it to them. These personal deliveries are available for same-day and next-day delivery. The delivery is also free

Walmart’s new service also has a few other benefits for customers. This includes gift wrapping, access to category experts, competitive pricing and more. To go along with the free deliveries are free returns. Customers only have to text that they want to return an item and someone will come pick it up for them.

The service promotes its ability to learn what customers want and make it easier for them to shop for those items. An example it gives is a mother texting that they need “Lily’s diapers, stat!” The service knows what diapers to purchase based previous interactions and will take care of it for the customers.

There’s currently a wait list for shoppers that want to sign up for Jetblack. It requires them to enter some basic information about themselves. This includes their name, email, phone number, ZIP code and a few other little bits of info.

You can learn more about Walmart’s Jetblack by following this link.

