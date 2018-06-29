U.S. Holidays 2018: What’s Closed on July 4th?

What’s closed on July 4th?

The U.S. Independence Day is one of the most revered holidays of the year and perhaps the merriest time of the year because of the fact that it represents an iconic day in American history. Many places of business will be closed during the day as July 4th is not designed for hanging out in the mall, but rather for going to a family or friend barbecue, enjoying a few cold ones, eating some dogs and burgers, and don’t forget the fireworks.

As far as what’s closed on July 4th, expect all federal courts and offices to shutter their doors on the holiday because all federal workers get the day off on this day. Most state and county offices and courts will also close their doors on the holiday.

Public transportation is likely to have limited hours and a limited amount of buses and trains going by, which means that you’ll have to plan your travels in advance or you may end up waiting a couple of hours for your transportation.

All U.S. Postal Services will shutter their doors as well and there will be no mail on this day, while banks are also slated to close. Make sure you check with your local businesses to see if any are open, while a lot of parking meters will be free on the day.