World Cup 2018 Predictions: Who Will Win?

World Cup 2018 predictions are starting to surface as soccer fans prepare for the event begin staring on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Here are some of the top World Cup 2018 predictions.

“There are favourites – including Germany, Spain, Argentina, Belgium and France – but Brazil have the strongest line-up and coach.” — Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent, The Telegraph

FiveThirtyEight’s World Cup 2018 predictions have Brazil with a 19% chance to win, Spain with a 17% chance to take home the victory and Germany with a 13% chance of success.

“Brazil to beat Germany. Brazil have got everything but, most importantly, balance and a hardier mentality under Tite. Germany remain intimidating and even greater than the sum of their parts.” — David Hytner, The Guardian

USA Today’s Martin Rogers is predicting that the final match will be between Spain and France, with Spain winning the World Cup.

“Germany. I’m swaying on this pick as Brazil in particular do look strong. However, the continuity in terms of coaching with Joachim Low means they can usually sail through rough seas as they did in 2014.” — Craig Burley, ESPN

Some banks are also weighing in with World Cup 2018 Predictions. Among them is UBS Group AG, which is predicting that Germany will win the competition.

"Spain. Ridiculous strength in depth but I also think a required cohesion and fluidity that takes them ahead of teams with more "stars" like Brazil and France. Diego Costa gives them a finisher, too." — Miguel Delaney, Independent

