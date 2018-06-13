FIFA World Cup 2026 to Be Held in North America

The FIFA World Cup 2026’s location has been announced as it will officially take place in North America.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada have been bidding to have the 2026 World Cup in their countries and FIFA has now approved this bid as the World Cup eight years from now will take place in all three countries, who will be joint hosts. People are calling it the ‘United 2026’ World Cup and it was selected by FIFA member nations with 134 votes.

Morocco was second in the voting with 65 votes. The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest iteration of the tournament ever held as 48 teams will be playing 80 matches over 34 days, which marks an additional 16 from the 32 who are playing in this year’s World Cup and the 2022 Qatar tournament.

“Football is the only victor. We are all united in football,” US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said after the announcement was made. “Thank you so, so much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege.”

There are 211 FIFA member nations and 200 casted a vote at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday, with the winning bid requiring a majority of 104 votes. Canada, Mexico, Morocco and the U.S. were unable to vote, while Ghana was absent after the country’s government said it had disbanded its football association amid allegations of widespread corruption.

Mexico previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, while the United States did so in 1994.