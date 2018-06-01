Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for June 2018

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced its June selection of Xbox Live Free Games With Gold and it includes four titles that it hasn’t unveiled before for June.

Source: Microsoft

The company releases two games for Xbox One gamers and two for Xbox 360 gamers throughout the course of the month. The first title on tab is Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, which requires the protagonist to steal an artifact from a dangerous family. The game will be available all month.

Another Xbox One title is Smite Gold Bundle, which will be available starting June 16 and lasting through July 15. The game is a multiplayer online arena title but it will come with some added features and potentially new levels, although the details have not been released regarding how it differs from the regular Smite title.

Xbox 360 owners will be able to play Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, which is a kart racing video game from the popular Sonic series. The game will be available from June 1 through June 15.

Finally, the list is capped off by another Xbox 360 game in LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues, which is a LEGO-themed action-adventure game that you will be able to download from June 16 through June 30. Both Xbox 360 games are backwards compatible with the Xbox One.

MSFT stock was up about 1.8% on Friday on the news.