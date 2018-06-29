Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for July 2018

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced the July 2018 selection of Xbox Live Free Games With Gold and it includes several classic titles, including a game from the popular Tom Clancy franchise.

Source: Microsoft

Xbox One gamers will be able to access two games for free with a Gold subscription, including Assault Android Cactus, which is an intense arcade-style, twin-stick shooter where you can play as one of nine synthetic heroines and blast your way through a slew of robot hordes. This game is available for download all month long.

Owners of the console will also be able to play Death Squared, which is a puzzle video game from 2017 that’s all about collaboration and it got rave reviews from most critics upon its release. The game is available from July 16 through August 25.

Xbox 360 owners will be able to play two games, each one for half the month. From July 1 through July 15, owners of the console will be able to play Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, which is the last game in the arcade fighting game and it is a revision of the original Virtua Fighter 5, which was released in the mid-2000s.

From July 15 through July 31, Xbox 60 gamers will have access to Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction, which is an action-adventure stealth game originally released in 2010.

MSFT stock gained about 0.6% on Friday.