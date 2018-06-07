Zoom In: $1 Hot Wheels Car Features GoPro Mount

Zoom In is the latest toy from Hot Wheels — parent company Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ) — that is designed for kids to play with alongside a GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) camera.

The two companies have rolled out a new die-cast toy car that has support for a GoPro camera as it is equipped with a built-in mount on top of the car. The product is also very affordable at only $1.

The name of the product is Zoom In, which is a camera pun that also works as a car pun and it can fit either a GoPro Hero Session or Hero 5 Session camera. Either of these cameras can be mounted into the pop-up stand on the top of the Hot Wheels car.

Both of those GoPro items are discontinued models, but there are still places where you can find them for purchase. The design of Zoom In is ideal for children as it fits the Hot Wheels’ iconic orange tracks, allowing you to ride it through these tracks in order to capture some first-person footage from the car.

At $1.09, this is the cheapest GoPro mount that’s currently out on the market.

The Hot Wheels Zoom In should be in stores later this month.

GPRO stock gained about 3.6% on the news, while MAT shares surged 2.2% Thursday.