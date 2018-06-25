World’s Ugliest Dog Contest Winner 2018: Meet Zsa Zsa the Bulldog

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has come to the close and the 2018 winner is Zsa Zsa.

Zsa Zsa is a nine-year-old English bulldog belonging to Megan and Jessee Brainard. The two are residents of Anoka, Minn., but they traveled to the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., to put their pet in the show.

That gambit paid off for them as Zsa Zsa won the competition. That nets the two a grand prize of $1,500 as owners of the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest 2018. There’s also a trophy and a matched donation to Underdog Rescue.

“She was a puppy mill dog for 5 years in Missouri sent to a dog auction and later purchased by Underdog Rescue,” the Brainard said in a statement.”From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home. We are so excited for her, she deserves this.”

2018 was a big year for the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. The competition is celebrating its 30th year and it also moved to a new night. The event typically takes place on Friday night, but was moved to Saturday night this year.

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest for 2018 included a total of 14 contestants. Each contestant received a gift basket and special dog tag from sponsor Pawscout. The second place winner was a dog named Scamp and third place went to Josie.

You can follow this link to learn more about the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest 2018 and its contestants.

