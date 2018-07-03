3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Founded in 1924, Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV ) has offices in North America, Asia, Europe and Australia. Eaton Vance is a renowned global investment management company, headquartered in Boston, MA. A variety of wealth management services and investment strategies are provided by the company to its clients.

It manages worth more than $433.9 billion of assets (as of Mar 31, 2018). Also, it aims to provide the best investment solutions to individual and institutional investors, family office and high-net-worth investors, and financial professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Eaton Vance mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Great Returns: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EVFAX)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (MUTF: EVFAX ) invests a bulk of its assets in different income generating floating rate debt securities, including floating rate loans.

The fund invests mainly Senior Loans for U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Senior Loans have credit ratings and quality lower than investment-grade. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Advisers has a one-year annualized return of 4.7%.

Scott H. Page is one of the fund managers of EVFAX since 1996.

Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Great Returns: Eaton Vance AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (ETMBX)

Eaton Vance AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (MUTF: ETMBX ) seeks to offer income free from regular federal income tax. ETMBX invests a huge part of its assets in obligations that are either issued by or on behalf of territories and states of the United States.

The fund focuses on investing in municipal securities that have a maturity period of ten years and higher. Eaton Vance AMT-Free Municipal Income Ahas a one-year annualized return of 2.2%.

ETMBX has an expense ratio of 0.82% as compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Great Returns: Eaton Vance High-Yield Municipal Income Fund (ETHYX)

Eaton Vance High-Yield Municipal Income Fund (MUTF: ETHYX ) invests a large chunk of its assets in municipal securities which offer income exempted from federal tax. ETHYX aims to invest mainly in high-yield municipal bonds.

Eaton Vance High-Yield Municipal Income A has one-year annualized returns of 4.3%.

As of May 2018, ETHYX held 371 issues, with 1.64% of its assets invested in MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA 0%.

