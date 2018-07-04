4 Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL ): This operator of vessels and offshore related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Ship Finance International Limited Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.74%.

Ship Finance International Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Archer Daniels Midland Co ( ADM )

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM ): This processor of agricultural commodities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.58%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th: KNOT Offshore Partners ( KNOP )

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP ): This operator of shuttle tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.05%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. ( CNK )

Cinemark (NYSE: CNK ): This media giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

