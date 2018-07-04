4 Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Actuant (NYSE:ATU): This designer of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings soaring 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD): This seller of wellheads and pressure controequipment has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM): This seller of alcohol beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings soaring 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Hess (NYSE:HES): This oil exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings jumping 29.9% over the last 60 days.
