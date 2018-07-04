4 Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Actuant (NYSE: ATU ): This designer of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings soaring 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Actuant Corporation Price and Consensus Actuant’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month higher than the S&P 500’s increase of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Cactus Inc ( WHD )

Cactus (NYSE: WHD ): This seller of wellheads and pressure controequipment has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. Price and Consensus Cactus’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Boston Beer Company Inc ( SAM )

Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM ): This seller of alcohol beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings soaring 9.6% over the last 60 days.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price and Consensus Boston Beer ‘s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Hess Corp. ( HES )

Hess (NYSE: HES ): This oil exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings jumping 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Hess Corporation Price and Consensus Hess’s shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

