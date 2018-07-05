5 Dow Jones Stocks That Are Ready to Rise Again

U.S. equities are once again shrugging off early session weakness, pushing into positive territory despite the heavy flow of trade-related headlines. These included the threat of an across-the-board auto import tariff from President Trump and action by China to squash an effort by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) to establish a presence there.

Weakness in Dow Jones Industrial Average component Boeing (NYSE: BA ) has also been a drag.

But buyers continue to be the dominant force, coming in on every dip amid ongoing strength in the economy and solid earnings growth. Most of the action in recent weeks has been consolidated on the mega-cap technology stocks. But a number of large-caps in the Dow are perking up and look ready to head higher.

Here are five Dow Jones stocks worth a look:

Dow Jones Stocks: Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) shares blitzed higher on Wednesday, pushing above multi-week consolidation and returning to levels not seen since early February. CEO James Quincey was on CNBC discussing solid Q2 results and consumer interest in sparkling water and zero/less sugar products.

The company reported results on July 25, before the bell. Analysts were looking for earnings of 60-cents-per-share on revenues of $8.5 billion, but KO beat expectations by a penny, reporting EPS of 61-cents-per-share.

Dow Jones Stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) shares look ready to rise up and out of a post-February trading range with a possible extension above its 200-day moving average.

The stock has been the beneficiary of recent investor interest in the healthcare space and biotech in particular. Some of this is being driven by a shift toward more defensive areas of the market. But also, a lack of regulatory risk after the GOP’s healthcare reform effort failed.

The company will next report on Oct. 16, before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.03-per-share on revenues of $19.9 billion. When the company last reported on July 17, earnings of $2.10 beat estimates by 3 cents on a 10.6% rise in revenues.

Dow Jones Stocks: International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) shares have been consolidating below their 200-day moving average for the last four months, suffering a decline of nearly 14% from the highs set in January.

While the company has been an active player in the enterprise cloud space — where companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) are finding success — its legacy businesses and loss of momentum have resulted in tepid revenue growth. But a turnaround could be at hand, with forward guidance being strong.

The company will next report results on Oct. 17, after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.44-per-share on revenues of $19.1 billion. When the company last reported on July 18, earnings of $3.08 beat estimates by 4 cents on a 3.7% rise in revenues.

Dow Jones Stocks: Goldman Sachs (GS)

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) shares are perking up, rising above their 50-day moving average in what looks like the end of a five-month downtrend pattern.

Recent results have been strong, with the company logging a near 13% return on equity in its most recent quarter thanks in part to a 45% increase in fixed income, currency and commodities trading revenue.

The company will next report results on Oct. 16, before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.77-per-share on revenues of $8.54 billion. When the company last reported on July 17, earnings of $5.98 beat estimates by $1.33 on a 19.2% rise in revenues.

Dow Jones Stocks: Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG ) shares declined more than 22% from the high set in January to the low in May as consumer products companies were racked by higher input costs and top-line pressure from up-market store brands and the purchase of Whole Foods Market by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

But some stabilization is happening now, pushing shares back toward its February high in a possible breakout attempt above its 200-day moving average.

The company will next report results on July 31, before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 90-cents-per-share on revenues of $16.7 billion. When the company last reported on April 19, earnings of $1-per-share beat estimates by a penny on a 4.3% rise in revenues.

Anthony Mirhaydari is the founder of the Edge (ETFs) and Edge Pro (Options) investment advisory newsletters. Free two- and four-week trial offers have been extended to InvestorPlace readers.

