5 New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI ): This health services organization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Cigna Corporation Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th: EnLink Midstream Partners LP ( ENLK )

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENLK ): This provider of midstream energy services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.