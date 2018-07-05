5 New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI): This health services organization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th: EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)
EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK): This provider of midstream energy services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th: inTEST Corporation (INTT)
inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT): This manufacturer of thermal management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th: Ternium SA (TX)
Ternium (NYSE:TX): This manufacturer of various steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th: J.Jill Inc (JILL)
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL): This company that operates as an Omni channel retailer women’s apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
