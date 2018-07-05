5 Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage

Many investors have immense confidence in the research work of analysts as they fear that misinterpretations while researching on their own might trigger inefficiencies. Here, analysts play a vital intermediary role with their extensive access to relevant data.

Coverage initiation of a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume there is something special in a stock to attract analysts to cover it. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the microscope definitely has some value.

Obviously, stocks are not randomly chosen to cover. New coverage on a stock usually reflects a reassuring future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investors’ focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it.

After all, who doesn’t love to produce something that is already in demand? Hence, we often find that analysts’ ratings on newly-added stocks are more favorable than their ratings on continuously covered stocks.

It is needless to say, the average change in broker recommendation is preferred over a single recommendation change.

How Does Analyst Coverage Influence Stock Price?

The price movement of a stock is generally a function of the recommendations on it from new analysts. Stocks typically see an upward price movement with a new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage.

Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — generally lead to a significantly positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.

Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.

So, it’s a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.

Screening Criteria

Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (This will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).

Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (‘Less than’ means ‘better than’ four weeks ago).

Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should consider other relevant parameters to make the strategy foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).

Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are five of the 11 stocks that passed the screen:

Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR ), a global medical device outsource manufacturer, has outperformed its industry so far this year. While Integer Holdings has gained more than 60% in the period, its industry has declined 12%.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has seen its earnings estimates move up 9% for 2018 and 4.9% for 2019 over the last 30 days. Earnings for the company are expected to rise 23.5% in the current year and 16.1% in the next.

Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage: Stars Group (TSG)

Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG ) is a technology-based products and services provider to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally.

Shares of the company have gained 60.3% year to date, while its industry saw a 5.4% decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 3.4% over the last 90 days. Earnings for the company are expected to grow 8.9% in 2018.

Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR ), an audio technology company, has seen its shares climb 1,482.8% this year, faring much better than the industry’s 0.4% increase.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has seen its earnings estimates move up 4.1% for the current year over the last 30 days. Earnings for the company are expected to grow 520.8% this year.

Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN ), a business advisory service provider to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide, has gained 56.9% year to date, outperforming the 10.4% increase of its industry.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock has seen its earnings estimates rise 5.2% for the current year over the last 90 days. Earnings for the company are expected to grow 14.2% this year.

Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage: Yatra Online (YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA ), an online travel agent company in India, has gained 6.6% in the past month, outperforming its industry’s 3.2% growth. Loss estimates have narrowed to 57 cents from 63 cents over the past 30 days for the current fiscal.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

