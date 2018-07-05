5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday Morning

Friday was a bad day for tech, but Monday’s continuation might be worse. It’s taken a number of healthy stocks and hit them harder than most investors care to admit. It’s left many hoping that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) not only reports good numbers for itself, but as a way to save the rest of the market. With that in mind, let’s start with tech as part of our top stock trades.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #1: The Nasdaq ETF (QQQ)



The PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ ) is the go-to tech fund for many investors. With a big allocation to FANG, along with big names like Apple and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), why wouldn’t it be the top choice?

While the last few days have felt particularly turbulent thanks to Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), the QQQ is actually trading all right.

It’s uptrend from April is still in play, while the 50-day moving average is just below. This moving average was strong support on the last pullback. Finally, there’s decent support from the prior breakouts near $170 and $173. That’s a lot of support in a concentrated area and in all, I wouldn’t get terribly bearish on QQQ until it falls below $170.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #2: Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE ) has been one of the market’s best performers, but it doesn’t feel that way lately.

On Thursday shares made a new all-time high, nearly brushing $265. But Friday shares tumbled and on Monday they fell another 5%. Neither decline has been the result of any news (at least, none that I have seen).

A $20 per share decline in two days feels pretty unwarranted to me considering the high quality of the business. But what does the opinion of a shrimp matter to the ocean? We shall trade what we are given; nothing more, nothing less.

Shares easily knifed through moving-average support on Monday and Adobe is threatening to touch its 100-day moving average for the first time since September. Should it do so, it should at least provide a bounce, even if it’s short-lived.

Today’s lows might warrant a bounce, as shares neared level support as well. Investors could buy near current levels and use a close below the 100-day as their sign to exit.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #3: Box Inc (BOX)



Box Inc (NYSE: BOX ) captivated investors this year after its explosive move over $24 and run toward $30. A few times now Box has retested this breakout level and it’s held as support. Not on Monday though.

Keep it super simple: Below $24 and traders should not be long Box. Above $24 though and it’s fine. Is this a head and shoulders here? Perhaps. But keep your risk limited with the +/- $24 strategy.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #4: Netflix (NFLX)

Please don’t tell me you’re surprised by the decline in Netflix. Up more than 100% at one point this year, it was a perennial buy-the-dip name.

On the way up, bulls said forget about free-cash flow and don’t worry about the bottom line because it’s all about subscriber growth. But when subscriber growth whiffed for the quarter and guidance missed by a wide margin, the buy-the-dip strategy was based on what exactly?



We weren’t buying it.

Now below its earnings-day low and 100-day moving average, things got ugly quickly for NFLX. Also look how that 61-day moving average kept NFLX in check on the rebound. Now $320 to $335 needs to hold as support.

If not, $300 is in the cards and possibly a date with its 200-day moving average.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #5: JPMorgan (JPM)

The one bit of good news? Financials keep winning and specifically, the banks.

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ) has been a total beast. After beginning the month around $102, it neared $118 on Monday. With an overbought RSI (pink circle) and retesting prior resistance, it’s probably prudent to book to some gains.

JPM is a big-time winner though. It’s got a low valuation, good growth and solid dividend yield. This is a buy-the-dip stock if I’ve ever seen one.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell was long BOX and ADBE.

“Financial Anomaly” to Trigger Windfall Profits

As you read this, a rare set of events has created what we believe will become one of the three biggest investment opportunities of your life, no matter when you were born.

This “financial anomaly” could a trigger a financial boom that will hand investors 10x gains … 20x gains … even some 50x gains.

This boom will take place in the legal marijuana business.

If you missed the opportunity to make 50 times your money in internet stocks … or if you missed out on the opportunity to make 50 times your money in bitcoin, you’re going to want to know exactly what’s going on here.