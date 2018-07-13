Report: Adobe Photoshop Coming to IPad in 2019?

Adobe Photoshop (NASDAQ: ADBE ) may soon be available for free in every version of Apple’s iPads (NASDAQ: AAPL ) starting in 2019, according to a recent report.

A report from Bloomberg revealed that Apple was planning on improving the apps on the iPad in order to encourage more owners to do their work in the tablet by designing it in a way that more closely resembles all the functionalities of a laptop. The first step towards doing so will be by adding the full version of Adobe Photoshop.

Apparently Adobe said that it will announce the release of the complete version of Photoshop for all upcoming iPads this October, with the app slated to be released next year. Adobe chief product officer for Creative Cloud Scott Belsky said that the Photoshop addition is indeed happening, although he did not reveal when this is happening.

You can already access Adobe Photoshop for iOS but not the full version as the current option is a simplified option that includes some photo and imaging apps for the operating system. According to Bloomberg, the company’s decision to roll out the full Photoshop on the iPad is designed to bring in more hobbyists, casual users and image-editing professionals to the iPad.

AAPL stock was up about 0.1% on Friday, while ADBE stock gained 1.2% following the news.