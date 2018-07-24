Is Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP ) been one of those stocks this year? Let’s take a closer look at the stock’s year-to-date performance to find out.

Source: Shutterstock

Advance Auto Parts is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 214 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAP’s full-year earnings has moved 1.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock’s earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AAP has returned 45.11% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 13.90%. This means that Advance Auto Parts is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AAP belongs to the Automotive – Retail and Wholesale – Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.85% so far this year, so AAP is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on AAP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.