AI News: Guess and Alibaba Team Up on ‘Smart Store’

In the latest AI news, Guess (NYSE: GES ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) have teamed up to create a smart store that uses artificial intelligence to help streamline the process of buying apparel for consumers.

The two companies announced that they seek to bring the future of fashion to the forefront with this smart store, which is an interactive concept that will roll out in Hong Kong, featuring “smart racks, smart mirrors and next-generation fitting rooms.”

Guess said that the idea is to give customers a better shopping experience that combines and online features. The smart store is happening thanks to Alibaba’s Fashion AI project, which can also help retailers improve their use of data analytics in the ordering and inventory management of their stores.

GES stock fell about 0.5% Monday, while BABA stock surged 0.3% by day’s end.