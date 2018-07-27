Alex Jones Temporarily Banned By Facebook (FB)

Alex Jones has been temporarily banned by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) as the conspiracy theory personality has violated some of the social media site’s policies.

The site said that Jones, who runs the InfoWars website, has received the ban as he has violated the site’s regulations on bullying and hate speech. The suspension will affect the personality for 30 days and it only affects Jones’ personal account on Facebook, which means that the InfoWars account will continue running.

The site added that his profile will continue to be published but Jones will not be able to post content until the end of the suspension. “Our community standards make it clear that we prohibit content that encourages physical harm [bullying], or attacks someone based on their religious affiliation or gender identity [hate speech],” a Facebook spokesperson said.

The decision follows a rant from Jones against Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel who has been hired to investigate Donald Trump’s connections to Russia. Jones expressed his desire to shoot him, while also accusing him of pedophilia without any evidence.

“It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. It’s the real world. Politically. You’re going to get it, or I’m going to die trying, bitch. Get ready. We’re going to bang heads,” Jones said while miming firing a gun repeatedly.

FB stock was down about 1.4% on Friday following the news.