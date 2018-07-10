Allegiant Air Strike? 6 Things for Travelers to Know

An Allegiant Air strike may be impending as the vast majority of the company’s pilots are unhappy about the company’s unfair scheduling practices.
Here are six things you should know about the potential strike:
- Allegiant Air pilots said that they may walk off the job if the company doesn’t fix these practices, which they are calling a “sham scheduling system.”
- The pilots voted in favor of the move by an overwhelming vote of about 93.5% in support of authorizing the strike, according to a news release from Berlin Rosen, which is a communications firm that represents the pilots’ union.
- The pilots said that Allegiant Air is forcing them to use a “homemade scheduling system,” which goes against the industry standards, while also ignoring seniority and preference in a manner that disrupts the lives of pilots.
- “We are people with spouses and children, not cells on a spreadsheet that Allegiant executives can move around with no rhyme or reason,” said Captain Andrew Robles, an Allegiant Air pilot and Executive Council Chairman at the Airline Pilots Association, Teamsters Local 1224.
- There are no details regarding if or when an Allegiant Air strike would happen, but such a move could have negative repercussions on the plans of thousands of travelers.
- The company has flights out of CVG to 18 different cities, which include popular vacation spots such as Destin, Florida, Las Vegas and New Orleans.