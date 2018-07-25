Amazon (AMZN) Expands Whole Foods Delivery in New York City

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) just made busy New Yorkers’ dreams come true. People living in New York City can now get Whole Foods delivered to their doors within two hours for free through Amazon’s Prime Now service.

Source: Amazon

Prime Now offers fresh produce, meat, seafood and locally sourced products from Whole Foods Market. When this delivery service first launched in February, it started in four cities. Now, the service is available in 24 cities, with New York City being one of them from today on.

Prime members living in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn can access the service first. According to Amazon, other NYC neighborhoods will eventually be added throughout this year, along with other parts of the U.S. With this fast-paced expansion, growth prospects look promising.

However, Amazon isn’t the only retail giant with a speedy delivery service. Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) launched its own delivery service, just like that of Amazon, earlier this year. By the end of 2018, Walmart said it hopes its service will be accessible to at least 40 percent of U.S. households.

Although this grocery delivery service business is an option that may come in handy in our convenience-and technology-focused world, it’s still a nascent trend. Only about 2 percent of Americans actually have their groceries delivered, meaning traditional grocery stores are safe—for now. But of course, as more of these trendy services become available to U.S. households, that number is subject to grow.

Amazon’s stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of Amazon climbed more than 1.5 percent Tuesday to $1,829.24. The stock has rallied more than 70 percent from a year ago, having recently hit an all-time high of $1,858 last week.

