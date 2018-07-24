Is Amazon (AMZN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) been one of those stocks this year? Let’s take a closer look at the stock’s year-to-date performance to find out.

Source: Shutterstock

Amazon.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 214 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s full-year earnings has moved 46.80% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock’s earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMZN has returned 54.09% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 13.90%. This means that Amazon.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AMZN belongs to the Internet – Commerce industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.15% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on AMZN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

