Amazon Go: Second ‘No Cashiers’ Store to Open in Seattle

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is expanding further into physical retail with plans for a second Amazon Go store.

Source: Shutterstock

The second Amazon Go store is set to open its doors in Seattle. The company notes that this new location will be at 5th Ave. & Marion. It is planning to have this store up and running sometime this fall.

For those that don’t know, Amazon Go is a new type of retail store that the online retailer has been testing out. It uses machine learning and a series of powerful cameras to track shoppers in the store.

This allows customers to walk in and buy items at the store without having to go through a checkout line. Instead, they simply have to scan their smartphones when they enter the store. Their Amazon Go purchases are charged to their Amazon accounts and they get a receipt through the app.

The first Amazon Go store only just opened its doors to the public earlier this year. This first store is actually close to the second one. It’s sitting at 2131 7th Ave, Seattle, Wash. The store went through testing last year with employees before letting the public in.

While the Amazon Go stores don’t have checkout lines, they do still have employees. This includes those that take care of stocking shelves and working in the kitchen. The first store mostly contains grocery items, but does have a deli and ready-to-eat meals available for purchase.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.