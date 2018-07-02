Amazon Prime Day Deals 2018: What to Expect

Amazon Prime Day deals (NASDAQ: AMZN ) coming up, although many of them have yet to be announced since we’re still more than two weeks away from one of the biggest shopping days in the year.

Source: Amazon

The day falls on July 17 and although it won’t be quite as wild as Black Friday, it’s still a great day to shop for electronics, apparel, music and more. The company has yet to announce most of the great deals you can expect on the day but there are some preliminary deals that have already been announced, most of which have to do with the e-commerce retailer’s own brand of electronics.

One of the best Amazon Prime Day deals will see the Echo Show sell for $70 less as it will only cost you $159, while the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Echo Dot bundle will be available at the affordable price of $149, saving you $50. You will also be able to get the Fire TV Cube with Cloud Security Camera at a $40 discount, meaning you’ll only have to pay $199 for it.

These deals will only be available for 36 hours from mid-day July 16 through all of July 17 and they’re only for Amazon Prime subscribers.

AMZN stock gained 0.8% Monday during regular trading hours but fell a fraction of a percentage after the bell.