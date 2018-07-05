Amazon Prime Day 2018: Where the 25-Foot Boxes Will Be “Unboxed”

Amazon Prime Day (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is taking place on July 17 this year and the company is celebrating the day with a slew of 25-foot boxes that will pop up in a few major cities.

Source: Amazon

Shoppers will get plenty of amazing deals on virtually every category on the day, which includes electronics, Amazon products, apparel, home goods and groceries. Additionally, Amazon Prime Day will include 25-foot boxes that will pop up in New York or Los Angeles as part of a marketing campaign for the company’s sale, which technically begins on July 16.

The boxes will also appear in London, Tokyo and Milan and they will open to reveal a pop-up event that will be live-streamed on the Amazon website. It is unclear what these events will be but the New York City event could be a concert and the Los Angeles one could be a video-gaming event, while fashion or literary themes may also appear.

“New this year, members can … experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s head of retail. This will be the fourth annual Amazon Prime Day sales event, which brought in revenue of about $1 billion in 2017.

AMZN stock was up about 0.3% on Thursday and fell a fraction of a percentage after the bell.