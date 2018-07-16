Amazon Strike 2018: 5 Things We Know About It

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) shares were up on Monday despite the fact that there is an Amazon strike going on in 2018 as some of its workers in Europe are walking off the job.

Here are five things to know about the Amazon strike:

Thousands of workers in Germany decided to create a unified front by walking off the job on Tuesday as they request better working conditions for their place of employment, joining an initiative that Amazon workers in Spain and Poland are also carrying out.

This group of workers is represented by the Verdi services union, which is making the one-day strike happen in a bid to improve the labor contracts of these workers with the hopes that all Amazon workers in Europe are faced with healthy working conditions at fulfillment centers.

“The message is clear – while the online giant gets rich, it is saving money on the health of its workers,” said Stefanie Nutzenberger, one of Verdi’s top officials who helps out the retail sector.

The one-day strike is taking place in six facilities in Germany and it is also taking place at the same time as Amazon’s Prime Day promotion, which offers plenty of deals for a day and a half, starting midday today and lasting through the end of Tuesday.

Workers in Spain are carrying out a three-day strike, while Poland Amazon workers are staging a work to rule.

AMZN stock gained 1.4% on Monday.