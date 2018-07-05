Amazon Toy Catalog? Retailer Considers Mailing Millions This Holiday

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is looking to take over where Toys R Us left off this holiday season.

Recent rumors claims that the online retailer is looking to release an Amazon toy catalog later this year. This would be similar to the previous Toys R Us toy catalog that came out annually ahead of the holiday season.

According to these rumors, the toy catalogs will actually be printed out and given to shoppers at Whole Foods stores. The company also intends to mail the toy catalog out to millions of homes. Previous toy listings from the company have always been digital, which matches the retailer’s lack of physical shopping locations.

The company isn’t officially acknowledging plans for an Amazon toy catalog, but the move makes sense. The online retailer has been making pushes into traditional retail lately with a few small stores. There’s also its acquisition of Whole Foods that gives it a solid spot in grocery retail, reports Bloomberg.

It’s completely possible that Amazon may not continue making a toy catalog every year. Instead, it may just be trying to draw customers in now that Toys R Us is out of business. If it can do that this year, then it could probably skip out on the toy catalog some years and still keep customers.

The one thing that Amazon will have to worry about is other competition. Several other chain’s are also probably going to beef up their toy offerings later this year. Retailers such as Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Target (NYSE: TGT ) are among those that will likely increase their focus on toys this holiday season.

