American Airlines Joins the Plastic Straws Ban

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) is the next company that is ditching plastic straws.

Source: Shutterstock

American Airlines says that it is no longer going to offer plastic straws on its flights or in its lounges. Instead, the airline company says that it will be making the switch to biodegradable paper straws.

According to American Airlines, it isn’t just stopping with a plastic straws ban. The airline will also be removing plastic stir sticks that its offers with beverages on its flights and in its lounges. Replacing these plastic stir sticks will be wood stir sticks. These stir sticks will be made from sustainable and environmentally friendly bamboo.

American Airlines notes that it will start introducing its new biodegradable straws and wooden stir sticks sometime this month. The airline also says that it will be switching to all eco-friendly flatware in its lounges.

“We’re very excited and proud to share this initiative with our team members and customers,” Jill Surdek, Vice President of Flight Service at American Airlines, said in a statement. “We’re cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travelers.”

American Airlines is far from the only one banning plastic straws. Several cities already have bans on the products. There are also a couple of countries that are considering a plastic straw ban to cut down on the waste. You can learn more about that at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.