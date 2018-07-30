Monday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Dummy Models Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible iPhone dummy models leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2018 iPhone: Two dummy models for iPhone devices have shown up in photos, reports AppleInsider. The photos show what sources claim are the final designs for the upcoming 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch smartphones coming from AAPL later this year. One thing to note about these dummy models is the single camera on the rear of the 6.1-inch device. This makes sense as rumors suggest this will be a budget iPhone. The 6.5-inch one appears mostly the same as the iPhone X, but is obviously larger.

2018 iPad Pro: Possible design documents show a change is coming to the 2018 iPad Pro, 9to5Mac notes. The design documents are CAD files that sources claim are for the upcoming iPad Pro redesign. The document shows a new location for the Smart Connector. It is now sitting on the rear of the device, just above where the Lightning connector will go. This matches with previous rumors claiming that the iPad Pro redesign will include a change in location for the Smart Connector.

iPhone Delay: Yet another rumor claims that there will be an iPhone delay this year, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone won’t come out until November. This isn’t the first time this rumor has been heard. It suggests that Apple is having trouble obtaining the new LCD displays that it will need for the device. This is a switch from last year, when AAPL had to delay the iPhone X due to OLED supply constraints.

