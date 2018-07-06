Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Support 5G

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of 5G coming to the 2019 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

5G iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple’s wants to have 5G modems in its 2019 iPhone line, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is currently in talks with MediaTek about using its 5G modem chips in some of its upcoming devices. This includes the company’s smartphones that will come out in 2019. It’s also possible the chips may head to AAPL’s other devices, such as the iPad, next year.

Siri Shortcuts: The Siri Shortcuts app is now available for beta testing, MacRumors notes. This new app lets users create shortcuts that they can activate via voice commands through Siri. The goal is to have the app ready for use when iOS 12 launches. The current beta requires testers to apply for permission to try out the app before they are given access to it.

Music: Apple has reportedly overtaken Spotify in the U.S., reports 9to5Mac. A recent report claims that the tech company now has more paid subscribers to its Music app than Spotify does. It says that both of these services now have more than 20 million subscribers. However, AAPL appears to have just pulled past Spotify in terms of U.S. subscriber count. Spotify is still beating its rival overall with a global subscriber count of 70 million, versus 45 million.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.