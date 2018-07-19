Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Adds Membrane to MacBook Pro Keyboard

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes to the 2018 MacBook Pro keyboard. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

MacBook Pro: We already know there is a membrane under the keyboard for the 2018 MacBook Pro, but now we know why it is there, reports MacRumors. An official document from AAPL confirms that the membrane is there to help keep dust and crumbs out from the keyboard. This is the company’s effort to overcome the issue with its butterfly keyboards no longer working properly if dust gets under them. The membrane was previously revealed in teardowns, but its purpose wasn’t confirmed until now.

Innovative: Ken Segall says that Apple is still innovate event after Steve Jobs’ passing, 9to5Mac notes. Segall was the creative director behind the “Think Different” advertising campaign used by AAPL back in 1997. However, he does note that he isn’t expecting much innovation from the smartphone market. Instead, he refers to it as a mature field that will become a commodity as customers move toward wearable devices.

Milan Piazza Liberty: AAPL is preparing to open its new Milan Piazza Liberty store on July 26, reports AppleInsider. In preparation of the grand opening, the company is celebrating with some unique art. This includes an interesting take on the company’s logo that has a bit more artistic flair. The company is specifically promoting its Today At Apple sessions to help creatives stretch their wings.

