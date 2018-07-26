Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Car System May React to Passenger Stress

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of self-driving cars reacting to passengers. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Car Passengers: AAPL has been granted a patent concerning its self-driving car system, reports AppleInsider. The new patent details a system that would allow the vehicles to adjust its driving to better suit passengers. This means that the vehicles could slow down or drive less aggressively if it senses that the passenger is under stress. The patent also mentions that the system would be able to monitor each of the passengers in the vehicle.

Kernal Panic: Some owners of Apple devices are reporting kernal panics, MacRumors notes. These customers are seeing the issue while using their MacBook Pro and iMac devices. The exact cause of the issue is unknown, but several of the bug reports include mention of bridgeOS. This is leading some to speculate that the source of the problem may be the tech company’s T2 chips. AAPL is aware of the issue and is looking into the problem.

Piazza Liberty: Apple is holding its grand opening event for a new store in Piazza Liberty, reports 9to5Mac. This new store is located in Milan, Italy. This new location is part of the company’s next generation of retail locations. As such, it includes an updated design that customers will start seeing at other locations around the world in the future.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.