Wednesday Apple Rumors: Fast Charger May Only Come with iPhone

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of limited supply for AAPL’s faster charger. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

USB-C Charger: Recent reports claim that customers might not be able to buy Apple’s 18W USB-C Charger when it comes out later this year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company won’t be selling the accessory separately and will only include it with new smartphones that launch later this year. The reason for this is that suppliers reportedly won’t be able to meet demand for a stand-alone release at launch. However, the faster chargers would likely become available for individual purchase at a later date.

iPhone Block: Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) is stopping older iPhone devices from activating on its network, 9to5Mac notes. This change is due to the company’s new policy concerning activation. It now only lets 4G devices with VoLTE on its network. This means that anything earlier than the iPhone 6 can no longer join the wireless company’s network. This also affects other devices not made by Apple.

True Tone: External monitors that can support True Tone display only work under certain circumstances, reports AppleInsider. These monitors will require that the MacBook Pro they are connected to remain open for the True Tone feature to work. Monitors that support this feature include the “LG UltraFine 4K USB-C and 5K Thunderbolt 3.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.