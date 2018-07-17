Tuesday Apple Rumors: Front Panels for 2018 iPhone Line Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone panels leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone Panel: A new image shows what appear to be the front panels for Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup, reports MacRumors. The image shows off a collection of three front glass panels. These panels vary in size and match up with the different iPhone models rumors say are coming out this year. This includes front glass panels for a 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch device. The 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models will likely sport OLED displays. While rumors say the 6.1-inch one will use an LCD display.

Stretchy Circuit Board: A new patent for Apple talks about a stretchy circuit board, AppleInsider notes. The patent describes a material that the tech company could use to create circuit boards that are soft and malleable. This would allow the company to have more flexibility when creating devices. The patent also mentions that the substance could hold LED panels, which would allow for a flexible display.

iOS 12 Beta 4: The fourth beta of iOS 12 is now up for developers, reports BGR. There are several new features that are coming with iOS 12, but they are already known. Instead, the only new thing in this beta will likely be bug fixes. Those taking part in the developer beta can download this new version via an over-the-air update. We’ll also likely see a new version of the iSO 12 public beta to match this one in the next few days.

